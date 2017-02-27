Leeds Rhinos: Ablett in danger of missing derby

LEEDS rhinos forward Carl Ablett is in danger of missing Thursday’s derby at Castleford Tigers after being charged with making grade B contact with referee Chris Campbell in last Friday’s win over Salford Red Devils.

Ablett has the option of submitting an early guilty plea which would result in a one-game ban.

Catalan's Jason Baitieri.

He could be suspended for one or two matches if he denies the charge and is found guilty. of the offence

Rhinos already have doubts over his fellow back-rowers Jamie Jones-Buchanan (foot) and Stevie Ward (hamstring), though Brett Delaney is back in contention after injury.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants’ Ukuma Ta’ai has been charged with a grade B high tackle on Wakefield Trinity’s Ben Jones-Bishop.

Trinity coach Chris Chester was upset the incident was not penalised by referee Chris Kendall and said Jones-Bishop could be sidelined for around two weeks with a “badly broken nose” and damage to several teeth.

Ablett and Ta’ai were charged by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel, along with Catalans Dragons’ Sam Moa (grade B other contrary behaviour) and Jason Baitieri (grade A contact with match official) and Hull duo Scott Taylor (grade B other contrary behaviour) and Liam Watts (grade D dangerous throw).