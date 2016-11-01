Leeds Rhinos: Leeds’ festive fixture with Trinity will be South Stand’s last stand

LEEDS RHINOS are planning a celebration to mark the “last stand of the South Stand”.

The famous terrace will be open for the final time when Rhinos face Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day.

The planning process surrounding redevelopment of the South Stand is still ongoing, but Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We have been working on the basis Boxing Day will be the last time for the South Stand.

“The plan then is to demolish it and rebuild right through 2017. We will be announcing a package of entertainment and arrangements soon to reflect the fact it is the last time for the South Stand.

“We are looking at something appropriate to celebrate the last stand for the South Stand.”

Hetherington said Rhinos’ squad for Boxing Day will be “stronger than usual” with only Keith Galloway ruled out through injury.

Leeds’ England trio of Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Stevie Ward and imports Joel Moon and James Segeyaro will not begin training until January.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan is suspended, but Hetherington said the rest of Leeds’ senior squad will be in contention.

Meanwhile, Rhinos will play host to relegated Hull KR in a testimonial game for Hall in January and will travel to Hunslet and Featherstone Rovers on dates yet to be announced.