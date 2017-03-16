Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Pack men chomping at the bit for return to action against Trinity

Eager-for-action FORWARDS BRETT Ferres and Mitch Garbutt could return when Leeds Rhinos play host to Wakefield Trinity tonight.

Ferres, who has been battling a groin problem, features in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for the first time this season and Garbutt is in contention after missing two games due to a pectoral muscle injury.

Mitch Garbutt

Polish-born front-rower Mikolaj Oledzki, 18, has also been drafted into the initial squad – for what would be his Rhinos debut – after being recalled from loan at Bradford Bulls.

Brad Singleton begins a six-match ban and Leeds are without fellow forwards Stevie Ward, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Keith Galloway and Cameron Smith, plus Jack Ormondroyd who damaged a knee playing for Featherstone Rovers last weekend.

Wakefield’s in-form centre Reece Lyne suffered ligament damage in last Sunday’s win over Salford and is facing six to eight weeks on the sidelines.

Anthony England (foot, four-week absence) and James Batchelor drop out, but Danny Kirmond and Ben Jones-Bishop are set to return, and Joe Arundel, Mikey Sio and Anthony Walker are also in contention.

Leeds Rhinos: from Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Burrow, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Ablett, Sutcliffe, Delaney, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Walters, Baldwinson, Oledzki.

Wakefield Trinity: from Allgood, Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Caton-Brown, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hadley, Huby, Jones-Bishop, Johnstone, Kirmond, Miller, Sio, Tupou, Walker, Williams, Wood.

Referee: Jack Smith (Warrington).

Kick-off: Tonight, 8pm.