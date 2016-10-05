LISTEN - CricketTalk: Review of Yorkshire CCC’s 2016 season

IN the end, it was a case of so nearly for Yorkshire CCC during 2016.

Once first-team coach Jason Gillespie announced his intention to return home to Adelaide at the end of the season – after five hugely successful years at Headingley – the hope for everyone connected with the club was to send the popular Australian back home with some more silverware.

NOT THIS TIME: Yorkshire's players and staff look dejected following the defeat. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

But, ultimately, the White Rose fell just short in its aim – losing in the semi-finals of both the NatWest T20 Blase and Royal London One-Day Cup before – most spectacularly – coming up just short in a winner-takes-all four-day encounter with title rivals Middlesex at Lord’s on the final day of the season.

The Yorkshire Post’s cricket correspondent, Chris Waters, was there once again to see every single shot played and ball bowled – well, almost – and joins host Phil Harrison to discuss the highlights and other memorable moments from the campaign.

To listen to the podcast, click on the video link above where there is also a picture gallery from throughout the 2016 season.

To listen to our previous podcast, click on the links below ...

END OF THE LINE: Yorkshire head coach Jason Gillespie is interviewed by the media after his last match in charge. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

• PLAY or download to any device

• Listen or subscribe free in iTunes

• SportsTalk podcast feed