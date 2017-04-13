Athletics Slideshow: Wakefield Harriers star in home meeting

Amy Hunt’s new club record was one of the highlights for Wakefield Harriers’ athletes competing in the John Newsome Memorial Open Meeting, at Thornes Park, last weekend.

Athletes from clubs throughout Yorkshire competed in age groups ranging from U11s to seniors and the Harriers’ contingent produced performances to match the glorious weather.

Club record breaker Amy Hunt

Leading the way was Amy, who had set a new U13s girls pole vault club record the previous week and then went on to beat it with a leap of 2.60m.

For a full report and more pictures see tomorrow’s Wakefield Express

Pictures: Paul Butterfield