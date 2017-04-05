Rugby Union: Hull cruise past Sandal

Sandal will have no complaints with the result after going down 48-14 to a very good Hull side on Saturday.

The visitors had a couple of prolonged periods of pressure in the home 22 but it was Hull who dominated proceedings with eight tries to strengthen their grip on third place in National Three North.

Sandal found territory hard to come by during the early stages and the home side used the breeze to kick deep. From the resulting lineout Hull drove their visitors over the line from 15 metres out.

The Milnthorpe Green side responded and with second row Ben Gledhill, newly returned from long term injury to the fore, they levelled the scores when number eight Sam Whittingham was driven over and fly-half Greg Wood added the conversion to give his side a two-point lead.

This was short-lived however and Hull exploited weak defence out wide to run in a further four tries and open up a commanding 29-7 lead going into the half-time interval.

Hull continued to dominate the early exchanges in the second half and bagged a converted try before Sandal replied with a try on the hour from prop Ash Norbury, with captain Wood again converting.

Any hopes of a Sandal fightback were extinguished shortly after, with the home side adding two further touchdowns to clinch five well-deserved points.