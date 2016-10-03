Rugby Union: Sandal surge to derby win over Morley

Sandal ran in nine tries as they cruised to a 59-12 derby victory over National Three North rivals Morley on Saturday.

Cameron Bainbridge (2), Greg Wood (2), James Ellar, Simon Frewin, Ben Gledhill and Ollie Fox all crossed for the hosts at Milnthorpe Green, skipper Wood adding six goals to the tally, before the visitors finally got onto the scoresheet on 73 minutes.

Ben Bell’s try, improved by Mark Chester, gave Morley fans something to cheer before Sandal replied with Fawcett’s touchdown and Wood’s conversion.

Harrison Baylis crossed for a Morley consolation try in the dying seconds.