Talented George looking for sponsorship help

Talented young kickboxer and karate expert George Emsley is looking for sponsorship to enable him to compete in the world championships in Florida later this year.

The 10-year-old, who attends Streethouse Junior and Infants School, won two world titles in November, 2015.

Since then, he has won over 20 gold medals and many silver and bronze medals including 20 British titles and one intercontinental title.

He recently struck gold again by winning the national championships which were held in Bradford by the WKKC (World Kickboxing and Karate Commission).

He has now qualified for the world championships which will take place in Orlando in November.

George started karate and kickboxing at the age of just four.

He won his first British title two years later.

George currently trains at Andy Crittenden’s Martial Arts Centre.

He keeps himself busy by training every evening.

He has kept this schedule for almost seven years and is due to take his first Dan black belt next year.

Jayne Emsley, George’s mum, is aiming to raise money to enable George to compete in the world championships in the United States.

She said: “For George and a guardian to go will cost £2,600 which is totally beyond us unless we get a sponsor.”

Anyone who can help with sponsorship can contact Jayne on 07932 313242 or on 01977-704111.