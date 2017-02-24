TV exposure! The awkward moment Sheffield boxing hero Johnny Nelson’s pants burst

Johnny Nelson is a big guy.

The 6ft 3ins former boxer ruled as world champion from 1999-2005.

These days, he shares his knowledge of the ring as a pundit on Sky TV boxing shows.

But the Sheffield fight expert - who turned 50 years old last month - shared too much in one of his recent broadcasts.

He was discussing the forthcoming Tony Bellew v David Haye mega-fight when a wardrobe malfunction suddenly caught him short.

“Oh, oh, I think I’ve just split my trousers” he announced on live TV.

Johnny Nelson in his hey-day..sporting split shorts!

“Oh no, it’s a bit cold down there” he added, with his legs firmly crossed.

It was a knock-out blow in terms of the interview, with Sky Sports News HQ presenter Rob Wotton moving on as quickly as he could.

While it wasn’t exactly Pay Per View material, the pair and Sky Head of Boxing Adam Smith got through the ordeal...by the seat of Johnny’s pants.

Nelson will front of the cameras when South Yorkshire’s Gavin McDonnell challenges Rey Vargas at Hull tomorrow...hopefully with a new pair of trousers on to protect his modesty.