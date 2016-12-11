Wakefield hockey stalwart receives top award

Norman Hughes, a long standing stalwart of Wakefield, Yorkshire and North of England hockey, was honoured at the FIH awards dinner in Dubai last Saturday when he was presented with the Etienne Glichitch Award.

The World Hockey award is presented every two years to an individual, national association or continental federation who have developed hockey through innovative ideas and their dedication.

As well as leading the coaching operation at Wakefield Hockey Club, Norman also works as development and education manager for European Hockey Federation.

This role sees Norman visiting many of the emerging hockey nations right across Europe and assisting them by training their workforce - coaches, umpires, leaders - or finding them assistance with pitches and kit.

Norman has also led the project to grow para hockey ID (intellectual disability) across Europe. His work here led to FIH (World Hockey) signing an agreement in Dubai with INAS, the International Association of Sport for para athletes with an intellectual disability. This is a major step on the road to Paralympics for hockey.

Speaking after receiving the award, Norman said: “I accept this award on behalf of the hundreds of volunteers and professionals all across Europe who help me to deliver our programmes every day of the year. We work as one big team so this is for them all.”