Wakefield snooker starlet Daughtery defends UK U21s title

Wakefield snooker starlet Stephanie Daughtery has successfully defended her UK Championship Under-21s title at the Northern Snooker Centre in Leeds.

The 15-year-old, who has come through the ranks of the academy at St Michael’s Snooker Club, in Wakefield, beat Shannon Metcalf 3-0 in the final to secure consecutive titles.

She was competing in the World Ladies Billiards and Snooker Association (WLBSA) LITEtask UK Ladies Championships and as well as regaining her title, also made big waves in the senior competition.

The Carr Gate starlet came through her qualification group unscathed, winning both her matches against Vicky Shirley and Elizabeth Black by 2-1 and 3-0 margins respectively.

She was handed a quarter-final draw against Wales’ Laura Evans in the senior competition and narrowly lost out by three frames to one.

The competition was eventually won by Reanne Evans with Wakefield’s Claire Edington, like Daughtery, losing out in the quarter-finals to Maria Catalano.

Daughtery turned her attention to defending the Under-21s crown, a feat which almost slipped away from her in the quarter-final stage of the competition.

She was forced to come from a frame down to snatch a final frame decider against Portsmouth’s Chloe White but then made light work of her semi-final, winning 3-0.

Her toughest test was always likely to be completing the double over Metcalf, but she breezed through 3-0 to successfully defend her title.

St Michael’s coach Anthony Hebblethwaite believes that this is only the beginning of Stephanie’s road to success.

“Steph has so much experience,” he said. “The fact she took it in her stride whilst beating the world number eight Vicky Shirley is testament to her approach.

“The under-21s title was a target of ours when I started coaching Steph and that has been defended now. We look forward to climbing those rankings and working hard on the match table at St Michael’s.”