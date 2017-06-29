Wakefield swimmer Leah Crisp to represent England in Commonwealth Youth Games

Wakefield swimming starlet Leah Crisp is among the 72 young athletes, aged between 14 and 18-years old, who will represent Team England at the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas next month.

Leah is a member of the largest England team to ever compete in the Games, which run from July 19 to 23, and 1,300 youngsters from around the world will compete for 94 medals in disciplines including athletics, swimming, rugby 7s, beach volleyball, judo, boxing and tennis.

Sarah Winckless, Chef de Mission for Commonwealth Games England said: “I’m delighted that we will be taking such a talented group of young athletes to the Commonwealth Youth Games. For many this will be their first experience of a multi-sport games environment and a key milestone on their pathway.

“These young athletes represent the pride of England and I know everyone back home will be wishing them all the best for the competition.

“This is the largest team we’ve sent overseas to a Commonwealth Youth Games and it represents an important staging post on the road to the Gold Coast [Commonwealth Games] next year.”

Leah will be joined in the England swimming team by fellow Yorkshire starlet Layla Black, form Leeds, who said: “It feels great to have been selected for my second Commonwealth Youth Games.

“It fills me with a great sense of pride to have been chosen to represent my country again.”

