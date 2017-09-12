Q: When is a ban not a ban? A: When it involves a game Wakefield forward Hadley isn’t allowed to play in

Wakefield Trinity forward Dean Hadley has been banned for a game he wasn’t allowed to play in.

Hadley has received a one-game suspension after submitting an early guilty plea to a grade B charge of making dangerous contact with Mark Percival in Trinity’s defeat by St Helens last week.

Josh Walters. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

Hadley is on loan at Wakefield from Hull. An agreement between the clubs, as part of the deal, meant he would not have been able to play when the sides meet in a crucial Betfred Super-8s fixture at KCOM Stadium on Thursday.

A Rugby Football League spokesman confirmed the terms of the loan are not covered by the governing body’s operational rules so the game will count towards his suspension.

That means Hadley is available for Trinity’s home game against Wigan Warriors the following weekend.

Meanwhile, Leeds Rhinos forward Josh Walters has avoided a ban after submitting an early guilty plea to a grade A disciplinary charge.

Walters was accused of “other contrary behaviour” in Featherstone Rovers’ defeat by Catalans Dragons last Saturday, when he was playing for the Championship club on dual-registration.

The early guilty plea means he will face no further action.

Featherstone’s Luke Briscoe will miss Sunday’s home game against Warrington Wolves in the Qualifiers after being handed a one-game suspension.

He denied a charge of grade B punching in the game at Catalans, but was found guilty at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday.