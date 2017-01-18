Rovers prop Griffin relishing facing old club Wakefield

Featherstone’s veteran prop Darrell Griffin is looking forward to facing his old club Wakefield Trinity in Sunday’s pre-season game at Big Fellas Stadium (3pm).

The 35-year-old, who made 95 appearances for Wakefield between 2003 and 2006 before later playing for Huddersfield, Leeds and Salford, believes this weekend’s game will provide a “key indicator” for Rovers after victories over York, Hunslet and Halifax in their first three friendlies.

With Wakefield expected to field close to a full strength squad, it will be Featherstone’s toughest pre-season test so far.

Griffin said: “We are not reading too much into our unbeaten run at the moment. The two teams we have played in recent weeks – although they have thrown some good stuff at us – are from the division below.

“This week is going to be a good test for us, going up against a Super League team. I think it will give us a key indicator in terms of how we are progressing.

“Wakefield train five times a week and make use of fantastic facilities here at Featherstone while doing so, so it will be a big ask for our boys to match them.

“But I am really confident in the squad that we have got this year. There is plenty of Super League experience across the board and we have some quality young talent in there too.

“Apart from one extra training day, we are pretty much a Super League outfit ourselves, to be fair.

“If they send close to a full-strength squad, it will give us a good account of where we are at and will help us become more ready for the first game of the regular season.”

Tickets for Sunday’s game are priced at £15 for adults, £10 concessions and £5 juniors.