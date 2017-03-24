Centurion Jones-Bishop hails Wakefield Trinity’s top defence

TON-UP WINGER Ben Jones-Bishop says there’s lots more tries to come.

His 100th career touchdown sealed Wakefield Trinity’s 28-24 comeback win over Leigh Centurions two days ago.

It was Jones-Bishop’s 15th try for Wakefield and he has also scored 56 for Leeds Rhinos, 11 for Harlequins, 16 as a Salford player and two with England Knights.

At 28 the Leeds-born speedster still has some good years ahead of him and plans to keep on crossing the whitewash.

“I’d like to think there’s still miles on the clock,” he said.

“I’m going to keep my head down, work hard see where I end up.

“It’s nice to get to 100. I’ve enjoyed playing in some good teams and outside some great centres and half-backs as well and that does help.”

Jones-Bishop has scored in Challenge Cup and Super League finals at Wembley and Old Trafford, but Thursday’s touchdown was just as important in its own right, capping a remarkable fightback from 24-12 down at half-time.

He believes Trinity are back on track after the previous week’s defeat at Leeds.

“It was a tough game, very physical, but I think our middles stood up really well,” he said.

“I think we started well and for 20 minutes in the first half it unravelled a bit for us.

“But to come out for the second half, come back and stop them scoring any points is a great effort really and something to build on.

“There’s definitely things to take forward and work on.”

He added: “At the minute we’re playing teams that will possibly be in and around us in the sixth to eighth positions so it’s important we keep improving and keep taking the two points.

“We’ve made a good start, but we know there’s areas where we can be better. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves.

“It’s a long season and we’re not where we want to be just yet, but we’re working hard to get there.

“That second half probably showed we really work hard for each other and we have built on last year.

We made the top-eight last season and we’re looking to constantly improve.

“Hopefully, when we do our bits on the field, then off the field that will slowly improve as well and the club can go places.”