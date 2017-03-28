Chester signs two year contract at Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has signed a two-year contract extension at the club.

Chester was appointed boss in March 2016 and went on to guide Trinity to the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-finals and the top eight of Super League last season.

Chester said: “I am delighted to have signed the deal and commit myself to a further two years at the club especially as it is my home town club.

“This deal will provide us with a bit more stability. We can now concentrate on building the club even further.

“When I first joined, it was discussed between myself and Michael [Carter] that we would discuss my future around March.

“My objectives were to go as far as I could in the Challenge Cup and have a good run in the middle 8s. Fortunately we were able to go one better and reach the top eight.

“The negotiations were very easy and over quite quickly, we both have the same thoughts of how we want the club to progress.

“I have a lot of fantastic support, not only from Michael Carter and Chris Brereton but from John Kear and my background staff who all work really hard behind the scenes to ensure the players are fit and perform to their best ability on the field.

“I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and the next two years.”

Chairman Michael Carter said: “It is great news for Wakefield Trinity that Chris has committed to further years at this club.

“Chris understands the mentality and practicalities of how this club operates. He is aware of the issues that we currently face and is more than happy to tackle those alongside us.

“He’s had an outstanding first year at this club and I look forward to him leading us from the front for the next two-and-a-half years.”