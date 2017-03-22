Exclusive: Wakefield Trinity considering selling place in Super League

WAKEFIELD Trinity are considering selling their Super League ‘franchise’ and essentially relegating themselves to the Championship.

The shock plan is just one of a number of options under discussion by the West Yorkshire club as it strives to secure its long-term future.

Given ongoing problems with their historic but dilapidated Belle Vue ground – their home since 1895 – Trinity are in talks about moving elsewhere for 2018.

They have served notice they will leave at the end of the season and Championship clubs Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers have offered to host them.

However, The Yorkshire Post understands Wakefield could go a step further by relinquishing their place in Super League to backers in a city such as Newcastle or Coventry – or an aspiring club like Toronto Wolfpack or Toulouse.

In doing so, they would expect to secure a minimum fee of around £1-2m and start afresh in the Championship under the same name, retaining a rugby league presence in the area.

It is, of course, a dangerous tactic given there is no guarantee Trinity will ever return to the top flight via the more traditional method of promotion. Dave Craven

However, with the profitability of the club continuing to be an issue with long-held plans for a new ground at an irritating standstill, it is one that will be put forward to shareholders to evaluate, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

The Rugby Football League has already intimated to Super League clubs it would be receptive of struggling members relocating to other cities and being taken over by ambitious entities hoping to establish themselves in the sport’s top-tier.

If Trinity do decide to go this way, there is expected to be a clamour of interest with the likes of Newcastle – where Magic Weekend has helped grow a rugby league presence – and Coventry, who hosted a Four Nations double-header last autumn, sure to be attracted.

Both already have semi-professional clubs in League 1. However, big-spending Canadian side Toronto, who have just started in that competition with hopes of being promoted to Super League within five years, could take this more direct route instead.

Likewise, French side Toulouse who were promoted into the Championship last year,may also decide to bid for an instant place at the top table rather than the more circuitous and uncertain path.

Given Super League are trying to raise standards of their member clubs, in terms of stadia and attendances for example, Wakefield could easily fall short if they do not find a new ground.

Trinity chairman Michael Carter has already declared Belle Vue unfit for purpose and their hopes of securing a new stadium continue to be dashed.

Despite planning provision being granted in 2012 for a 12,000-capacity “community” stadium as part of a new business park off Newmarket Lane in Stanley, nothing has materialised.

Indeed, Sir Rodney Walker, chairman of the Wakefield and District Community Stadium Trust for the last seven years, stood down last month having failed to bring the plan to fruition. Trinity remain in talks with Wakefield Council and the developers with hopes a resolution can be found at Newmarket but it remains unlikely.

Furthermore, despite announcing a deal with Belle Vue’s new owners last September for a new community stadium and retail park on their present site, no progress has been made there either, prompting Carter’s decision to serve their notice.

Wakefield – who host Leigh Centurions tonight – have been in Super League since earning promotion in 1998 but, perennially, have struggled to compete.

Although they finished eighth last season, it was the first time they had reached the play-offs since 2012 and, before that, they had only secured a spot twice.

They only escaped relegation by winning the ‘Million-Pound Game’ against Bradford Bulls barely 18 months ago.

Trinity were placed in administration in 2011 over an unpaid £300,000 tax bill but Carter, who took over two years later, has helped steady the ship.

There have been similar instances of ‘franchises’ being sold in the past.

Hull Sharks infamously took over Gateshead Thunder after the north-east outfit claimed to have lost £700,000 in 1999, its solitary Super League season after being awarded a franchise ahead of Swansea and Cardiff.

Thunder were paid £1.25m by Super League but the Association of Premiership Clubs blocked attempts for the newly-merged company to enter a separate Hull-based team in the Northern Ford Premiership (Championship).

Therefore, the new club was instead called Hull FC and went on to play all their home games in the East Yorkshire city itself.

Given Hull Sharks had folded, consumed by debts, and finished joint-bottom, it is now widely viewed as a takeover by the current Challenge Cup holders to retain their top-flight status.

Gateshead reformed in the lower tier before being taken over and rebranded in 2015 – as Newcastle Thunder playing out of Premiership rugby union side Newcastle Falcons’ Kingston Park.