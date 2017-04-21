Fearless Wakefield Trinity are confident of getting back on track

Head coach Chris Chester says Wakefield Trinity will venture into tomorrow’s game with “no fear” despite a raft of injuries as they prepare to face a rejuvenated Warrington Wolves.

Trinity are without forwards Matty Ashurst and Mitch Allgood after they were injured in the 16-10 Easter Monday loss versus Wigan Warriors while centres Reece Lyne and Bill Tupou are still missing, too.

Scott Grix: Wakefield Trinity full-back may be given a rest against Warrington Wolves.

Furthermore, Chester has conceded he may need to give ever-present full-back Scott Grix a rest as well while utility forward Dean Hadley must wait to see if the triceps problem he incurred against Wigan will be ready in time for a match at last season’s beaten Grand Finalists.

Having won five of their last six games heading into the holiday period, Wakefield’s form has dipped somewhat.

They lost 42-24 at Castleford on Good Friday before narrowly missing out against the reigning champions.

“We’ve had a tough run these last few games,” admitted Chester. “We played Cas, who are top of the league, then Wigan, who are there or thereabouts, and now to Warrington.

“They’ve won their last three matches but we go there without any fear. We’re playing well ourselves and if we turn up with the same attitude as we did Monday – we had a very good response from Good Friday – we can give anyone a run for their money.

“We’d be disappointed to come away without a win if we replicated that effort.”

Warrington, despite finishing top last season, lost their opening six games of the season to leave them rooted at the bottom of the league and coach Tony Smith under immense pressure.

They halted the slide with a draw against Hull and have since defeated Leeds Rhinos, Widnes Vikings and Huddersfield Giants in successive games to leave them challenging for the top eight once more.

Chester said: “They’re a team full of internationals and they have a few guys back this week, too, so it will be even tougher for us.

“Having said that, I watched the Huddersfield game on Monday and Giants were very, very unlucky not to come away with anything.

“There were a couple of really tough calls against them and Danny Brough had that kick from the sideline to get the point at the death (Warrington won 26-24).

“We’re looking forward to it. We’ve just got to make sure we turn up on Saturday. We’ll decide on Friday the final make-up of the team – we’ve a few things to look at – but we’re definitely without Ashurst and Allgood.

“Ashurst will, hopefully, be back for our next game versus Catalans – if not the week after – but we should have Reece Lyne back and Bill Tupou, too, for that game as well.”

Warrington backs Ryan Atkins, Kevin Brown and Matty Russell return with loose-forward Joe Westerman but prop Mike Cooper (head) and centre Toby King (hamstring) are now sidelined and hooker Daryl Clark is suspended.