Liam Finn has signed one-year contract extension at Wakefield Trinity.

Finn re-signed for Trinity for his second spell at the club last season and following a run of impressive performances, has decided to sign a new deal.

Speaking to Trinity TV, Finn said: “I am delighted to be staying. I have had an enjoyable one-and-a-half years so far and hopefully that will continue and I can keep trying to improve and enjoy my rugby.”