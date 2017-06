Winger Ben Jones-Bishop has penned a new three-year deal at Wakefield Trinity.

Jones-Bishop, 28, said: “I am delighted to have signed a new deal, I have enjoyed myself over the two years I have been here. It is a great bunch of lads and coaches here.”

Head coach Chris Chester said: “It is great to finally have Bish sign a new deal. He has become an integral part of our squad and it is vital to be able to secure players of his calibre for the upcoming seasons.”