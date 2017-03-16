Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Headingley holds no fear for confident Wakefield declares Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will travel to Headingley tonight in confident mood, coach Chris Chester says.

Trinity are on a two-game winning run and “playing some decent football”, according to their team boss.

Reece Lyne

“We’re not afraid of anybody,” Chester said.

“It’s a very open competition this year and Leeds have come off the back of a really good performance against Catalans.

“They will be up for it and it’s another home game for them, but we’ll go full of confidence and see what happens.”

Chester reckons tonight is a “good opportunity” for his side, who have an impressive recent record at Headingley.

“We know what they like to do,” he said. “They like to throw the ball around. We are excited for it; it should be a good, open game.”

Wakefield began Betfred Super League round five in seventh place, two points adrift of Rhinos.

“If we win it takes us a bit further away from those underneath us,” Chester said.

“If we get beaten we’re back in the fight again. It is still very early, but we’ve got an important month coming up with some winnable games and a couple of home fixtures as well in there.

“It would be nice to go into Easter with a bit of form, going into the Castleford game.”

On Lyne’s injury, Chester said: “He will be in a brace for four to five weeks, but it’s not as bad as we initially thought. There’s no damage to his acl [anterior cruciate ligament] which is really positive news.”