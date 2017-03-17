Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity: Two-point match return is Williams’ primary goal

Goalkicking PLAYMAKER SAM Williams doesn’t mind if Wakefield Trinity win ugly at Leeds Rhinos tonight, as long as they get the two points.

Trinity have a 50 per cent record going into Betfred Super League round five, but all their games so far have followed a similar pattern.

Sam Williams. PIC: Allan McKenzie/YWNG

Wakefield have led in the second half of all four and on each occasion seen that overturned.

They could not find a way back in their first two matches, but against St Helens two weeks ago and Salford Red Devils last weekend they managed to change things around and grab a late winning try.

“We didn’t play our best footy at a couple of phases throughout [last Sunday’s game], but once again we showed there’s a lot of character in this side,” Williams said.

“That’s four weeks in a row we’ve done that, we’ve shown character but not necessarily played our best football at times.

“But to get another win and keep moving up the ladder is all it’s about at this time of year.

“It’s all about getting the two points and it doesn’t really matter how you get them sometimes.

“A lot of character was shown last week and it’s exciting going to Leeds now.”

Williams is confident Trinity’s skill level will improve as conditions get better, but he said the spirit they’ve shown so far will always stand them in good stead.

“This is a pretty physical game and it’s tough mentally, week-in and week-out,” said the ex-Canberra, St George and Catalans Dragons half-back.

“If you can come with the right attitude, most weeks it at least gives you a chance of winning the game.

“Those errors we make, we can work on and fix them.”

Leeds Rhinos have won three from five this season and bounced back from a record loss at Castleford two weeks ago by crushing Catalans 46-10 last Friday.

Williams is expecting a tight game, but feels the trip to Headingley will bring the best out of Trinity.

“It’s one of the great grounds,” he said.“It is always exciting going there and they are one of our neighbours as well. It is an extremely tough ask going there; they had a great win last week and if we don’t go there with the right attitude they’ll blow us away.”

Tonight’s game is a big one in the race for a place in the top-eight.

Williams added: “It’s about momentum, this competition. To get three wins on the trot would be great for us, but it’s not going to be easy.

“They are a really good side with a lot of experience.

“We have still got a lot of improvement in us so we’ll go there wary of a side that’s on a high after a good win, but confident in our own game as well.”

Tonight is Williams’ first competitive derby as a Wakefield player and he reckons that adds spice to the occasion.

“It’s great” he said.

“I think it’s one of the best things about the English game, the rivalry you’ve got within the towns around each other.

“It’s probably not something you get too much of in the NRL, but certainly over here it’s really great and exciting playing in front of pretty hostile crowds and excited fans.

“The passion shown within the game over here is great to be a part of.”