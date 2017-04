Dean Hadley scored twice as Wakefield Trinity’s brilliant run of form in Betfred Super League continued with a 30-4 victory over Widnes Vikings.

Hadley’s first two tries for the club were complemented by touchdowns from Bill Tupou, Tom Johnstone, Scott Grix and Craig Huby to earn a third straight league win for Chris Chester’s men.

Dean Hadley scores

Pictures: Paul Butterfield