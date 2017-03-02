Three changes for Wakefield Trinity ahead of St Helens trip

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has named his 19-man squad for the Betfred Super League clash at St Helens tomorrow, Friday (8pm).

Three changes have been made to the side that lost out to Huddersfield Giants, with Joe Arundel and James Batchelor in the squad and Mason Caton-Brown set to make his Super League debut for Trinity.

They replace injured duo Ben Jones-Bishop and Anthony Walker and Jordan Crowther.

The 19-man squad is: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.