Wakefield Trinity: Allgood, Hadley and Grix return for Leeds Rhinos clash

Mitch Allgood, Dean Hadley and Scott Grix have returned to the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad ahead of Saturday’s home game against Leeds Rhinos.

Allgood is back after recovering from a broken arm and Dean Hadley, who has extended his loan stay at Wakefield by another month, has shaken off the effects of a broken cheekbone.

Allgood, Hadley and Grix replace Ashley Gibson, Reece Lyne and Jordan Crowther as head coach Chris Chester makes three changes to the squad that won at Salford last week.

The 19-man squad: Mitch Allgood, Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.