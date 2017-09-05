Wakefield Trinity: Annakin to decide on his Trinity future

IN-FORM FORWARD Chris Annakin is deciding between a Wakefield Trinity contract and a trade outside the game.

Trinity are keen to keep the 26-year-old and coach Chris Chester said: “We have offered him a deal.

“It is with his management team now and Chris to decide.

“He has got an apprenticeship lined up and he is looking at playing [part-time] for a Championship team.

“He has got an offer with us for the next two years and it is just reward.

“He has been really good the last three or four weeks.

“He had a bit of a slow start to the season with the car crash he had last year and dislocating his hip.

“That put him back a few months and he went out on dual-reg’, but recently he has been playing some good, consistent footy.”

Chester said Trinity got through last Friday’s win at Salford Red Devils with no major new injury concerns and hooker Kyle Wood could come into contention for Thursday’s visit of St Helens in the Betfred Super-8s.

He has not played since suffering a leg injury in the win over Leeds Rhinos on August 10 and Chester said: “He sees a specialist [today].

“He has done some running [yesterday] and he feels pretty good, but we just feel it might come a bit too early for him.

“We will make a call on Wednesday. He will probably do a session before the team run and we will see how he is and if he is good to go he could potentially play a part in the 17.”

Chester added: “He has got a small fracture in a bone.

“He did it in the second half against Leeds and played on and then aggravated it with 10 minutes to go.

“It is one of those unfortunate things, but we don’t want to rush him back.”