Wakefield Trinity: Ashurst pens long-term deal at Trinity

PLAYER OF the year Matty Ashurst has committed his long-term future to Wakefield Trinity.

The second-rower has signed a new four-year contract which will keep him at the club until the end of 2021.

The news is a huge boost to Trinity at the end of a week dominated by the row between the club and city council over the delay to proposals for a new community stadium.

Ashurst was Trinity’s player and players’ player of the year last season, when the Belle Vue-based club finished fifth in Betfred Super League.

A St Helens academy product, the 28-year-old forward joined Wakefield from Salford Red Devils in 2015.

He has scored 24 tries in 66 appearances for Wakefield and featured in all but one of their 32 games last term.

“I am really happy to have secured my long term future here at Wakefield,” Ashurst said.

“The club has improved massively in the time I’ve been here and that showed with us narrowly missing out on the semis last season.

“I have enjoyed working under Chezzy [coach Chris Chester] and the rest of the staff and we’ve got a really good group of lads here which was a big reason I wanted to stay.

“I’m looking forward to the future and hopefully playing a part in the club building on the last couple of years and continuing to move in the right direction.”

Chester sees Ashurst as a key part of his team jigsaw as Trinity aim to break into Super League’s top-four.

“I am thrilled we have been able to secure Matty for four years,” he said.

“He has had an impressive season for us, playing some big numbers week in and week out.

“His dedication to the club is second to none whether it is on the field or at training.

“To be able to secure a player on a long term deal like we have with Matty proves that the club is heading in the right direction.”

Ashurst is the second player to commit to Trinity in as many days after prop Keegan Hirst took up an option to stay at Wakefield next year.

The team are now in pre-season training and Chester said they can’t afford to rest on their laurels after climbing three places last term.

He stressed: “2017 was a fantastic season, finishing in fifth, but we now look to improve on this in 2018.”