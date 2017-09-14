Wakefield Trinity: Chester hoping ‘must-win’ game will break his duck against Hull

IT IS win or bust for Wakefield Trinity at Hull tonight.

Victories in their final two Betfred Super-8s fixtures would lift Trinity from fifth to third, above Hull and Wigan Warriors, securing a visit to Leeds Rhinos in a sudden-death semi-final. Trinity could potentially finish fourth if they beat Hull and lose to Wigan a week on Saturday, but defeat tonight would leave their play-offs hopes resting on Warriors losing to Castleford Tigers in three days’ time.

“It is a must-win for both teams,” Trinity coach Chris Chester said. “Hull have got to go to Castleford next week and we know anything but a win is pretty much our top-four dreams dashed, depending on what happens between Wigan and Cas. It is massively important and I think you will see how desperate both teams are.”

Trinity have yet to beat Hull under Chester and he added: “They are a big, physical side and they have got some very, very good players in their ranks. It is going to be a tough contest, but Wigan and Hull knocked seven bells out of each other last Friday and I am hoping they will have some sore bodies.”

Wakefield were within two minutes of beating St Helens a week ago, but Chester said they are encouraged by that performance rather than still feeling deflated at the loss. He reflected: “I thought we did everything right for 78 minutes and we have learned a few lessons.

“When you are in play-offs football you have to take all your opportunities.”