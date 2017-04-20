Wakefield Trinity: Chester names squad for trip to Warrington Wolves

Chris Chester has named the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad ahead of the trip to Warrington Wolves on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

He has made two changes to the side that lost out to Wigan Warriors on Monday, with Mitch Allgood, who suffered a broken hand in the defeat, and Matty Ashurst, who sustained a calf injury, dropping out.

James Batchelor and Jordan Crowther come into the squad, with Crowther hoping to make his first appearance of the season.

19-man squad: Tinirau Arona, James Batchelor, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, David Fifita, Liam Finn, Ashley Gibson, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Tom Johnstone, Ben Jones-Bishop, Max Jowitt, Danny Kirmond, Jacob Miller, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.