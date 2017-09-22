Wakefield Trinity: Chester pride at Wakefield’s sustained tilt

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S play-offs hopes have been extinguished, but boss Chris Chester says they want to end the year on a high.

St Helens’ 30-4 win at Salford Red Devils last night means Trinity can’t finish in the top-four of the Betfred Super-8s, whatever happens at home to Wigan Warriors tomorrow.

Trinity have been in contention for a play-offs spot all season, but back-to-back defeats by two points to St Helens and Hull – 19-18 – eight days ago proved fatal.

“If we had picked up a point last week it could have been different,” Chester reflected.

“Irrespective [of last night’s result], we will be trying to finish as high up the table as we possibly can.

“The prize money makes a massive difference to the club and that’s based on where you finish.

“We want to go all out to get a good win and give our fans something to cheer about.”

Despite falling away at the end, Chester reckons it has been a season of progress for Trinity who were in the million pound game – when their top-flight status was on the line – two years ago.

“We have been pipped at the post in the last two games, but we have been very competitive all season – including in the eights,” Chester added.

“We have just lacked a bit of game-management and some experience in these play-offs games.

“That has made a massive difference to Hull after last year and I’m hoping it will do the same to us for next season.”

He added: “If someone had said we’d be a point behind Saints and Wigan coming into the last round of the season, we would certainly have taken that.We haven’t had any blow-out scores this year.

“We had quite a few last year and we have improved defensively.

“We have done a lot of things right and we have learned from the experience of the last 29 rounds.”

On loan Hull forward Dean Hadley is set to return for Trinity tomorrow after serving a one-game ban last week. Half-back Sam Williams is also in contention, but Tyler Randell is missing due to a leg injury and James Hasson drops out.