Wakefield Trinity: Chester takes tough line on team discipline

BOSS CHRIS Chester says it will be “massive” if Wakefield Trinity can finish the regular Betfred Super League season in the top-four.

With three games to play Trinity are fifth, just two points behind second-placed Salford Red Devils.

“We have got a good side here who are playing some good football,” Chester said.

“We have been pretty consident this year and that’s the reason we are in the mix for the top-four.

“There’s been a lot of hard work in pre-season, both on the field and off it and I am pleased for the boss [chairman Michael Carter].

“He has invested a lot of money into this squad and the club over the last few years and it’d be nice to get into the top-four for him.”

Trinity face a huge test at home to runaway league leaders Castleford Tigers in two days’ time.

“It’s about trying to build some momentum going into the Super-8s,” Chester said of Thursday’s clash.

“It is a local derby and both sets of players will be up for it and we will take a lot of confidence out of the performance at the weekend.”

Trinity conceded 12 penalties in their 26-12 win over Warrington Wolves, had Keegan Hirst sin-binned and were twice placed on a team warning.

Chester admitted their discipline will need to be better this week.

He said: “In the second half we had a really tough period when I think the penalty count was 6-0. That’s through our ill-discipline; I have no complaints with the referee.

“We lost Keegan as well and we spoke all week about not giving Warrington a leg up.

“I thought we did that with some ill-discipline with the ball and without it.”