Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chester angry as Lyne hit by two-match suspension

THE TWO-MATCH ban handed to Wakefield Trinity centre Reece Lyne has left his coach Chris Chester “very, very disappointed”.

Lyne was found guilty of grade C dangerous contact on Warrington Wolves full-back Will Dagger in Trinity’s 26-12 win last Saturday.

Chris Chester

The suspension means he will miss tomorrow’s home derby against Betfred Super League leaders Castleford Tigers and the trip to Widnes Vikings eight days later.

Lyne denied the offence, but was convicted by the Rugby Football League’s disciplinary committee at a hearing in Leeds on Tuesday afternoon.

“I am very, very disappointed in the decision and the grading,” Chester said.

“The footage we presented clearly shows there was no force to the back of the neck and they have come up with a punishment like that.

“Reece has played professional rugby for seven years and never been sent-off, never been sin-binned or put on report before.

“I find it crazy, the decision-making process.”

Chester reckons clubs need guidance on how to avoid similar incidents in the future. He said: “What is a tackler supposed to do when a player runs in and turns his back like that?

“We need someone from the RFL to show us what we should be doing – there was no force on his neck and he was taken to the floor on his side.

“The footage we presented clearly shows that.”

Dagger was taken off on a stretcher with a neck injury, but is expected to make a full recovery. Lyne’s team-mate Keegan Hirst (grade A dangerous contact) and Tigers centre Jake Webster (grade A high tackle) will both be available for tomorrow after making an early guilty plea.

St Helens’ Jon Wilkin will miss Friday’s game at home to Hull after an early guilty plea to a grade B dangerous contact charge from the defeat at Leeds Rhinos five days ago. Wilkin was yellow carded following a challenge on Rhinos prop Mitch Garbutt.

Dewsbury Rams’ Jode Sheriffe was suspended for one game for grade A dangerous contact in the recent win over Oldham.

He will be unavailable for Sunday’s Kingstone Press Championship derby at Batley Bulldogs.