Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chester pleased as forward Hirst extends Wakefield deal

PROP-FORWARD KEEGAN Hirst has given Wakefield Trinity a boost by agreeing to stay on in 2018.

Hirst joined Trinity from Batley Bulldogs 12 months ago on a one-year contract, with the option of a further season.

He made 23 appearances in 2017 – all but four of them off the bench – and scored his first try for the club on the last play of Trinity’s final game, against Wigan Warriors.

The 29-year-old former Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers forward is pleased he is staying: “I am really happy to be staying with Wakefield.

“It is a great club that’s doing its best to move forward both on and off the field.

“We have a great group at the club and the fans have been fantastic.

“I really enjoyed my first season and I am looking forward to getting stuck into pre-season and kicking on for 2018.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester was impressed by the way Hirst adapted to the top level and reckons he will be better for the experience of a season in Super League.

He said: “I am really happy for Keegan. It was a big step up for him to come in and play at Super League level every weekend, but he has achieved that and had a great season. I am looking forward to working with Keegan for another year and to seeing him grow even more as a Super League player.”