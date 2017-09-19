Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chester tips form forward Ashurst for England call-up

WAKEFIELD TRINITY second-rower Matty Ashurst deserves to be in England contention for this autumn’s World Cup, his coach Chris Chester reckons.

Ashurst has been chosen as Trinity’s players’ player of the year and also received the coaches’ award and Chester reckons the 27-year-old is ready to step up to international level.

Wakefield Trinity pack man, Matty Ashurst. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“He has been fantastic for us and I think he should be on the verge of being in the England squad,” Chester said.

“He has been consistent, week in and week out.

“He has only missed one game through injury and he has played 80 minutes in probably every game bar one.

“That is a massive achievement in itself, he is a great kid as well and he deserves all the plaudits that come his way.”

Of Ashurst’s prospects of being called up by England coach Wayne Bennett, Chester added: “I think he should be pretty close.

“I don’t think you’ll find a more consistent back-rower in the competition.

“He’s a good defender, he carries the ball strong and he’s a good leader for us. I would like to think the coach will be thinking about him.”

Meanwhile, Chester confirmed hooker Tyler Randell will miss Saturday’s final game of the Betfred Super-8s, at home to Wigan Warriors, due to ankle ligament damage suffered in last week’s defeat at Hull.

Trinity will be out of top-four contention if St Helens beat Salford Red Devils on Thursday and Chester said: “I hope it’s the Salford team that put 52 points on Huddersfield two weeks ago that turns up, not the one that conceded 44 against Leeds last Friday.”