Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chris Chester has no doubts about his side’s Challenge Cup credentials

EXPERIENCED CHALLENGE Cup campaigner Chris Chester reckons Wakefield Trinity have got what it takes to go all the way to Wembley this year.

Trinity will be aiming to reach a second successive semi-final when they visit Salford Red Devils tonight.

Jordan Crowther

Chester was in charge when they battled through to the last-four in 2016 and masterminded Hull KR’s march to the final two years ago.

And he insisted: “If we can scrape a win and get into the semi-final on neutral ground we fancy our chances against anyone.

“We have got a tough task against Salford, but it’s one we are excited about and looking forward to.

“There’s no second chances in this competition and it’s one we want to go as far as we possibly can in.

Chris Annakin

“It will be a tough game, but fingers crossed we can come away with a result.”

Forwards David Fifita (knee) and James Batchelor (hip) have joined Trinity’s injury list after being hurt in the 18-16 loss to Leeds Rhinos five days ago which ended Wakefield’s seven-game winning streak.

Craig Huby, Reece Lyne, Jordan Crowther and Danny Kirmond are vying for a recall and Chester said: “Losing Dave and Batch has not helped and we’ve got a few blokes carrying knocks, but we will go there with a very competitive team.

“What we are expecting is the people who come in will give us some energy and play well.

“People like Jordy and Chris Annakin have had to wait for an opportunity and with Craig Huby and Reece Lyne having last weekend off we have got some fresh bodies.”

Salford were on a seven-match winning charge before successive defeats by Wakefield and Hull and Chester admitted the recent tough schedule has “taken a lot of juice out of everybody”.

He said: “They have had an extra day in terms of recovery and they are a good side.

“They are up there in the top four on merit and they’ve been one of the most consistent sides in the competition.

“They’ve had a bit of a blip, but we are expecting them to bounce back this week.”

Salford coach Ian Watson will select from the 17 on duty against Hull last Friday, plus Logan Tomkins and Mark Flanagan.