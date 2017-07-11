Wakefield Trinity: Destiny’s in our own hands says Sam Williams

WAKEFIELD TRINITY can make an impact in the Super-8s, Australian pivot Sam Williams reckons

Trinity are fifth in Betfred Super League, one point behind fourth-placed Hull with two rounds remaining in the regular season.

They visit second-bottom Widnes Vikings on Friday and are at home to sixth-placed St Helens nine days later and will then have seven matches to either close the gap or hang on to secure a semi-final place.

Williams – who is being linked with a return to Australia’s NRL next year – insists that is not beyond them.

“It would have been good if we had got the win last week, but our destiny is still in our hands,” Williams stated.

“The ball is in our court and we’ve got a few blokes starting to come back, which is helping too.

“The club is in a good position to try and make a bit of a run at the back end of the season.”

Trinity showed what they are capable of by leading 16-0 at half-time against league leaders Castleford Tigers last Thursday and Williams was encouraged by their defencive effort.

“Every side in the comp’ will say the same, if you defend well it usually helps with your attack,” Williams said. “You have got more of the footy and you’ve got more energy. We will take a lot out of our defence in that first half.

“There’s areas where we can improve, but they are the benchmark in the competition so far and we missed out by one point. It was a good effort, but disappointing not to win – especially when we had a six-point lead with not long to go.

“We have got to look at the positives out of that game and there was plenty of them, but we weren’t at the right end of the scoreline and that’s what you play the game for.”