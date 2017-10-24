Wakefield Trinity duo in Ireland squad for World Cup opener

Wakefield Trinity duo Liam Finn and Scott Grix have been named in the Ireland squad for their opening game of the Rugby League World Cup.

Ireland take on Italy at Barlow Park, Cairns, in their curtain-raiser on Sunday and Finn has been named skipper by head coach Mark Aston.

Ireland squad: Scott Grix, Shannon McDonnell, Ed Chamberlain, Michael Morgan, Liam Kay, Api Pewhairangi, Liam Finn (c), Brad Singleton, Michael McIlorum, Kyle Amor, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Oliver Roberts, George King, Tyrone McCarthy, James Hasson, Joe Philbin, Anthony Mullally.