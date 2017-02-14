Search

Wakefield Trinity: Early-season break works in Trinity’s favour

Wakefield's Anthony England, who is recovering from concussion.

A WEEKEND off could ensure Wakefield Trinity are close to full-strength when they return to Betfred Super League action.

