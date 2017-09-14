Wakefield Trinity edged out 19-18 at Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity suffered a narrow 19-18 loss to Hull FC in a thrilling Super 8s encounter at the KCOM Stadium.

The hosts went into the final four minutes 19-12 ahead but a try from Mason Caton-Brown, converted by Liam Finn, gave Trinity some hope.

Finn missed a drop goal in the final minute as Hull held on for victory.

It was Wakefield who broke the deadlock on 10 minutes when Joe Arundel crossed in the corner.

Jacob Miller touched-down to double the lead 10 minutes later and Finn converted to put the visitors 10-0 up.

The home side got off the mark when Mahe Fonua crossed and Marc Sneyd added the goal but Trinity ended the half with a Finn penalty that gave them a six-point lead at the break.

Sneyd bagged a self-converted try nine minutes into the second half to level matters and Gareth Ellis marked his farewell home appearance with a try 10 minutes from time.

Sneyd added the conversion and then kicked a drop goal three minutes later that proved decisive in withstanding Trinity’s late charge.