Wakefield Trinity finish fifth after defeat to St Helens

Wakefield Trinity lost 41-16 to St Helens to finish the Betfred Super League regular season in fifth place.

Trinity went into the game in fourth but dropped below Salford Red Devils on points difference following the defeat to Saints.

Danny Richardson’s try, converted by Mark Percival, gave Saints the lead on nine minutes, only for the hosts to get back onto level terms only three minutes later when Liam Finn added the goal to Matty Ashurst’s try.

James Roby restored the visitors’ lead with an 18th minute try and Tommy Makinson added another touchdown five minutes later. Percival converted both scores to put Saints 18-6 up.

Regan Grace crossed on the half-hour and Percival again kicked the goal that gave the visitors an imposing 24-6 half-time advantage.

The hosts made the perfect start to the second half when Scott Grix touched-down, Finn converting, only two minutes after the resumption.

Percival replied with a penalty on 55 minutes but Mason Caton-Brown crossed in the corner to put Trinity 10 points behind with an hour played.

Percival added another penalty to Saints’ tally on 67 minutes and he added the conversion to Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook’s score three minutes later to make it 34-16.

St Helens ended the game with a Zeb Taia try and Percival goal five minutes from time before Danny Richardson added a drop goal on the hooter to wrap-up victory for the visitors.