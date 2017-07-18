Wakefield Trinity: Forward Batchelor’s campaign ends early

TEENAGE FORWARD James Batchelor is set to miss the rest of Wakefield Trinity’s season.

The 19-year-old needs surgery on a hip injury and will be sidelined for 10 weeks.

Coach Chris Chester said: “We’ve been trying to manage him through the year, but it has just got so painful he’s going to have to have surgery. The kid’s disappointed, but he will come back stronger from it next year.

“He has been struggling with it most of the year. We thought we could manage him through games, but it got to the point it was so painful he could not walk.”

Chester said captain Danny Kirmond will be available for Sunday’s final game of the regular season at home to St Helens, when a win would secure four home fixtures in the Super-8s.

Kirmond has missed seven matches due to a knee problem and Chester is hopeful half-back Jacob Miller – out since May with a broken leg – will also be in contention.

Centre Reece Lyne is available after serving a two-game ban and forward James Hasson, signed from Salford Red Devils on a deal until the end of the season, is poised to make his debut.

Chester said: “It’s important to get him some game time and get him familiar with the way we want to play.”

Trinity’s Tinirau Arona is facing a grade A charge of kicking Joe Mellor in last week’s win at Widnes Vikings, but will avoid a ban if he submits and early guilty plea.