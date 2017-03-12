Wakefield Trinity give notice to quit Belle Vue

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’S future in the city is back in doubt.

Chairman Michael Carter has revealed the club have given notice to quit their Beaumont Legal Stadium, Belle Vue, at the end of this year.

Trinity announced last September that they were working – along with the ground’s owners 88m Group – on a scheme for a community stadium on the existing site and adjacent land.

The hope was for that to be in operation within two years, but writing in his programme notes ahead of this afternoon’s visit of Salford Red Devils, Carter revealed no progress has been made.

He wrote: “We gave a deadline of six months last September and literally nothing has happened since.

“Super League have just introduced minimum ground standards again as part of an overall reward funding policy and, needless to say, we cannot meet this standard as the ground stands.

“This will have a significant effect on the club moving forward and, therefore, we have no choice but to look for pastures new.”

Carter adds: “I am determined to ensure that this city gets what it was promised and those that promised much are held to account.”

Carter has previously held talks with Dewsbury Rams over a possible ground-share at their Tetley’s Stadium.

In another recent development, Sir Rodney Walker has resigned from the Wakefield and District Community Trust.