Wakefield Trinity: Hadley and Crowther return for Warrington clash

Dean Hadley and Jordan Crowther have returned to the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad ahead of Saturday’s home game against Warrington Wolves.

Hadley, who was unable to face parent club Hull FC last week, and Crowther replace James Batchelor, who picked up a knock against Hull, and Max Jowitt.

Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Reece Lyne, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Adam Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.