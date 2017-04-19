Wakefield Trinity: Hadley faces race against time to be fit to face Wire

WAKEFIELD TRINITY’s on-loan forward Dean Hadley is in a race against time to be fit for Saturday’s crucial game at Warrington Wolves.

Hadley played in both Trinity’s Betfred Super League fixtures over Easter, but was hurt during the 16-10 home loss to Wigan Warriors two days ago.

With another short turnaround to the game at HJ Stadium, Hadley could be set to miss out for the first time since joining Trinity from Hull in March – but he isn’t prepared to throw the towel in just yet.

“We’ll see how it goes over the next couple of days,” Hadley said of his chances of featuring on Saturday.

“I just took a whack to the shoulder/triceps.

“Hopefully that will settle down though in these next couple of days.”

Hadley added: “The main reason for me to come here was getting that week-in, week-out action.

“I’ve loved that and loved being here at Wakey.

“They’ve made me feel real welcome, it has gone well and hopefully the injury is not too bad and I’ll be sweet for Saturday.”

Trinity are also looking to recover, after back-to-back defeats.

They have slipped to seventh in the table, but Hadley reckons they can take pride from the way they played against Wigan.

“Obviously, as can imagine, the lads are pretty down as we thought the win was there for the taking,” he said.

“The effort was amazing, especially after Friday.

“We had three or four players going down with injuries, too, but still carrying on and it was just disappointing to come away with a loss.”

Warrington are unbeaten in four games – with three successive wins – after a poor start to the season.

They are up to ninth and Hadley is predicting a tough battle this weekend. He said: “They are a quality outfit. They were always going to get some momentum and start picking up those wins.

“Obviously over the last few weeks they have done that. It’s going to be tough going there anyway, but obviously on the back of three wins for them now it will be even tougher. But there’s no reason why can’t go there and get the win – if we perform like we did on Monday I’m really confident we can.”