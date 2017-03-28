Wakefield Trinity: Head coach Chester signs new two-year deal

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester has signed a contract extension until the end of 2019, writes PETER SMITH.

Chester joined Trinity 12 months ago and guided them into the top-eight of Super League and a Challenge Cup semi-final appearance.

“I am delighted to have signed the deal and commit myself to a further two years, especially as it is my home town club,” said the 38-year-old.

“This deal will provide us with a bit more stability and we can now concentrate on building the club even further.”

Chester, a lifelong Wakefield fan, played for Halifax, Wigan, Hull and Hull KR, where he later took over as team boss.

He steered the Robins to the Challenge Cup final in 2015 , but was axed just three games into the following season following a home defeat by Wakefield.

“When I first joined it was discussed between myself and Michael [Carter, Trinity’s chairman] that we would discuss my future around March,” he added.

“My objectives were to go as far as I could in the Challenge Cup and have a good run in the middle-eights. Fortunately we were able to do one better and reach the top-eight.

“The negotiations were very easy and over quite quickly, we both have the same thoughts of how we want the club to progress.

“I have a lot of fantastic support, not only from Michael Carter and [director] Chris Brereton, but also from [head of rugby] John Kear and my background staff who all work really hard behind the scenes to ensure the players are fit and perform to their best ability on the field.

“I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and the next two years.”

Carter described Chester’s new deal as “great news for Wakefield Trinity”.

He added: “Being a local lad, Chris understands the mentality and practicalities of how this club operates.

“He is aware of the issues we currently face and is more than happy to tackle those alongside us.

“He’s had an outstanding first year at this club and I look forward to him leading us from the front for the next two and half years.”

Chester’s former club Hull KR have signed ex-Huddersfield prop Josh Johnson.