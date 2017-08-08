Wakefield Trinity: Head of rugby, John Kear, signs new contract

Wakefield Trinity’s head of rugby John Kear has signed a new one-year contract.

The 62-year-old former Sheffield Eagles, Huddersfield Giants and Hull boss rejoined Trinity – where he was coach from 2006-2011 – in the off-season after five years at Batley Bulldogs.

He told the club’s website: “I am really pleased.

“I have got great affection for the club as most people will know from my first stint here. I have enjoyed working with Michael [Carter, Wakefield’s chairman] Chris [Chester, head coach] and the coaching staff this season, so I am really looking forward to next year.

“It is great to see how much we have improved on last season, but we still have plenty to do over the next six weeks.”

Carter said: “I am delighted that John has agreed to commit for another season. His passion for this club and rugby league in general is there for all to see and he brings an experience to both myself and Chris that money cannot buy.

“The club is moving in the right direction and John is a big part of that.”