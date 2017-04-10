Wakefield Trinity in top form ahead of Castleford Tigers showdown

Wakefield Trinity will go into Good Friday’s mouth-watering derby with Castleford Tigers in sensational form.

Trinity cruised to a 30-4 home win over Widnes Vikings on Friday to notch up their third successive Betfred Super League win and go fifth in the table.

League leaders Tigers are in a similar vein of form having won their last three outings and so the Good Friday encounter at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle should prove to be a cracker.

Trinity dominated from the start in their latest success at the Beaumont Legal Stadium, Bill Tupou scoring with less than three minutes played.

Tom Johnstone raced clear to add another try to the hosts’ tally soon after but Corey Thompson replied with a score for the visitors to mark the beginning of a purple patch for Widnes.

However, Trinity repelled the threat and on-loan Dean Hadley crossed for this first try in the red, white and blue to put the hosts 12-4 up at the break.

It was one way traffic in the second half as Scott Grix, Hadley and Craig Huby ran in touchdowns, converted by Liam Finn.