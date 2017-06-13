Wakefield Trinity: Kirmond, Lyne and Crowther return for cup clash at Salford

Captain Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne and Jordan Crowther have returned to the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad ahead of Thursday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup quarter-final at Salford Red Devils.

The trio replace James Batchelor, David Fifita and Max Jowitt in the three changes made to the squad that lost to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday.

The 19-man squad is: Mitch Allgood, Chris Annakin, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Jordan Crowther, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, Keegan Hirst, Craig Huby, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Mikey Sio, Bill Tupou, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.