Wakefield Trinity: Loan forward Hadley is keen to stay on at Trinity

ON-LOAN FORWARD Dean Hadley is set to play the fourth and final game of his initial month at Wakefield Trinity today and says he will be happy to stay if he gets the chance.

Hadley, who is in the 19-man squad to face Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, joined Wakefield from Hull on a month-long deal on March 4.

He has started in all Trinity’s three games since then and confirmed: “I am just happy playing, that’s what I want to do.

“That’s the reason why I came here, because I want to be playing in Super League.

“I am happy with how I’ve gone and as long as I am playing I am happy.

“I’ve loved it at Wakefield.

“I’ve been here a few weeks now and I’ve really bought into what Chezzy [Chris Chester] and the the coaches are doing.”

Hadley began his first two matches for Trinity in the second-row, but proved his versatility by starting at hooker in last week’s win over Leigh Centurions.

That adds to his value in the squad and he said: “I’ve done it a couple of times.

“It’s not my position, I am not a hooker, but I will play anywhere for the team.

“We knew they would come at us through the middle and Chezzy wanted me to start at hooker and add a bit of size to the middle and defensively tighten up. I thought it went all right.”

Trinity have won two of their three games with Hadley in the side, beating Salford Red Devils on his debut and then bouncing back against Leigh following a defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

“It’s nice to get some wins,” he added.

“That’s why I play the game and you always feel better after winning.

“We were really disappointed with what happened at Leeds, we didn’t turn up and we got challenged from the outside –and even the inside, as players.

“We knew we let ourselves down, we had to turn up against Leigh and we did.

“Last week was really important and we bounced back with a really gutsy performance.

“We showed a lot of character and I thought that was really good.

Trinity began round seven in eighth spot in Betfred Super League, one place and a point above Catalans.

“That makes today’s game a big one in the race for places in the Super-eights.

“Catalans are a very strong team and playing in the south of France they are always a challenge,” Hadley said.

“We have got to front-up, especially our middles. If we do what we did last week it gives us the platform to kick on and we will be right in the game.”

Chester will select from the 17 on duty against Leigh, plus forwards James Batchelor and Anthony Walker.

Former Wakefield front-rower Mickael Simon could return from injury for Catalans, along with Justin Horo and Thomas Bosc.

Brayden Wiliame misses out after being injured in last Sunday’s defeat at Castleford Tigers and Thaibault Margalet is omitted.

Catalans Dragons: from Inu, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Bosc, Baitieri, Duport, Simon, Burgess, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa.

Wakefield Trinity: from Grix, Jones-Bishop, Arundel, Tupou, Johnstone, Williams, Finn, Allgood, Hadley, Fifita, Ashurst, Kirmond, Arona, Hirst, Huby, Wood, Miller, Batchelor, Walker.

Referee: Gareth Hewer (Whitehaven).

Kick-off: Today, 5pm BST.