Wakefield Trinity: Miller and England back for trip to Huddersfield Giants

Have your say

Head coach Chris Chester has named the Wakefield Trinity 19-man squad for the Super 8s Qualifiers trip to Huddersfield Giants on Friday.

Two changes have been made to the side that faced St Helens at the Beaumont Legal Stadium in the final round of the regular Betfred Super League season.

Jacob Miller and Anthony England have returned to action and they will replace Craig Huby and David Fifita.

Trinity 19-man squad: Chris Annakin, Tinirau Arona, Joe Arundel, Matty Ashurst, Mason Caton-Brown, Anthony England, Liam Finn, Scott Grix, Dean Hadley, James Hasson, Keegan Hirst, Ben Jones-Bishop, Danny Kirmond, Reece Lyne, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou, Adam Walker, Sam Williams, Kyle Wood.